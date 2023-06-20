It's Tuesday morning in New York City and your meatless recipe game needs to be on point if you want to live in this Brooklyn townhome.
The vegan owner of a Fort Greene townhouse with two available units (priced at $4,500 and $5,750) doesn't want your meat smells seeping into their apartment upstairs, so renter beware if you love a home-cooked steak.
Here's what else is happening:
- A tourist submarine with five people aboard went missing Sunday while on a dive to see the Titanic wreckage. A search and rescue operation is still underway.
- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has said he'll shut down the state government before giving in to the legislature on a bold plan to cut seniors' taxes in half, but there may be a deal on the table. We'll ask him about it when he returns to WNYC for "Ask Gov. Murphy" at 7 p.m. tonight.
- Cults don’t usually do well in metropolitan areas, but in the 1960s and 70s one was thriving on the Upper West Side.
- While the Sullivanians had a period of success in the city, they did eventually collapse — a chronology Gothamist documented in 2016.
- The National Hurricane Center can currently only track a storm’s hurricane potential five days out, but a new technology will soon allow the weather service to do so with a seven-day outlook.
- A graduate student made a remarkable discovery after stumbling upon archival records and maps that showed the site of the largest known slave auction in the United States.
- Age really may be nothin’ but a number. Studies consistently show that older adults who feel younger live longer, have higher life satisfaction and lower dementia risk among other positive health outcomes.
- It looks like Regal Union Square movie theater, who announced they would be closing earlier this year, will actually be sticking around after reaching a lease agreement with their landlord.
- And finally, pup versus tennis ball bounce contest: