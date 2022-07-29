Good Friday morning in New York City, where the Yankees have a new anti-vaxxer in the outfield. Here's what else is happening:
- The Biden administration has opted to hold off on letting people under 50 get their 4th COVID booster shot now, and will instead roll out new-and-improved boosters in September.
- The New York City Department of Sanitation is considering pushing back trash throw-out time from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. so that city streets aren't covered with stinky, rat-friendly black bags in the middle of rush hour.
- Police say an organized group of 16 people recently broke into a high-end e-scooter store in SoHo and made off with the shop's entire inventory.
- Fans of the coked-out, palm tree-filled subway entrance at 60 Wall Street are fighting to keep it from being demolished and replaced with a sleeker design.
- A 77 million-year-old Gorgosaurus dinosaur skeleton sold at auction at Sotheby's in New York City yesterday for $6.1 million.
- A wild lynx that was possibly someone's illegal pet was captured on Long Island after roaming the streets for three days.
- Robot cats are now serving tables at dim sum parlors in Brooklyn and Queens.
- A Delta flight from JFK to Accra, Ghana, recently had to make a U-turn over the Atlantic Ocean because the pilots discovered a fuel problem mid-flight.
- More and more, people who started dating during COVID "lockdown" are breaking up.
- How many alternative milks does one person need in their fridge?
