Good Wednesday morning from New York City, where the Cornelian Cherries are popping. Here's what else is happening:
- The New York City Department of Transportation plans to physically elevate about 100 crosswalks a year in an effort to keep drivers from plowing into pedestrians and cyclists.
- The NYPD said one man is responsible for attacking seven different Asian women over the course of last Sunday night in Manhattan.
- The New York Post has the uniform reveal for the NYPD's new anti-gun unit, the team being assembled as a quasi-resurgence of the old plainclothes units. This time, however, the cops will have "NYPD" draped all over them.
- The first driver to operate an outer-borough green cab has turned in her license, signaling the challenge that green cabbies have faced between the pandemic and the proliferation of Uber and Lyft.
- Three BBC reporters spent Tuesday watching Russian state-controlled TV and discovered that it's full of lies about what's going on in Ukraine.
- Because Russia isn't telling the truth about this war, independent nonprofit groups that are tracking the invasion have become the go-to source for concerned women who want to find out if their sons and husbands in the Russian army have been killed.
- What do ya know, O.C. star Ben McKenzie has emerged as the leading celebrity "no-coiner," sounding the alarm that most bitcoin stuff is a scam.
- Prince Harry, fresh off receiving an NAACP award during Black History Month, has announced some investments in women-related things for Women's History Month.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, is this Euphoria?:
on a good note i'll never forget this cat i found at a party pic.twitter.com/LY8pen5rXY— jake (@caketuonto) March 1, 2022