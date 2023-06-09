Good Friday morning in New York City where you might soon be able to ride driverless shuttle buses at JFK Airport. Here’s what else is happening:
- What do you gift a man who has everything? Well, the key to NYC and a three-day convention all about him, of course. That’s how Mayor Eric Adams is celebrating Robert De Niro’s 80th birthday.
- Retail jobs have been on the decline since the pandemic, despite the rest of the job market almost fully recovering.
- East Flatbush topped StreetEasy’s list of top 10 most affordable neighborhoods in NYC for recent college grads. Four other Brooklyn neighborhoods made the list too.
- Plans for a Midtown skyscraper with a 260-foot drop tower amusement ride inside may have been approved by Manhattan’s building department commissioner but challengers aren’t happy with the idea of a Disney World-esque structure in the city.
- Jack Daniels' trademark case against a dog toy company was given new life by a judge who ordered it back for further review.
- While humans were hunkered down in 2020 because of the pandemic, animals were roaming farther and seemingly more at ease, according to a large-scale GPS tracking data study.
- In a perfect example of why animals were more at ease without us, authorities are searching for visitors who were seen harassing a bison calf at Grand Teton National Park.
- And finally, mom duties: