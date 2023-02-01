Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where the Tribeca bean is complete. Here's what else is happening:
- Madison Square Garden owner James Dolan's recent moves — doubling down on his use of facial recognition technology, fighting with the State Liquor Authority, hiring former Trump spokesperson Hope Hicks — are probably not the best way for him to preserve the stadium's millions of dollars in tax breaks while keeping it on top of a train station in desperate need of renovations.
- The New York Senate yesterday passed a package of bills requiring updated safety features and regulations for limousines — including better protections for if and when the vehicle rolls over — after two recent, fatal limo crashes in the state.
- Metro-North electrical workers received a letter from their union recently asking for a vote to approve a strike after contract negotiations, which have been going on since 2019, failed to meet the union's demands.
- Attorney General Letitia James is suing a company that called itself Sahadi Fine Foods Products Inc., accusing it of using the real Sahadi's address, setting up a bank account, and basically stealing $100,000 in checks from customers who thought they were dealing with the iconic Atlantic Avenue grocer.
- They found that missing radioactive Tic Tac-sized capsule on a highway in Australia.
- They also found the two monkeys that appeared to have been stolen from a zoo in Texas.
- Ozzy Osbourne said he's done touring because he's too weak to perform.
- The Guardian gave three out of five stars to For the Love of Dilfs, a new reality show hosted by Stormy Daniels that centers around younger gay men (himbos) trying to find love with older gay men (daddies).
- R.I.P. New Gawker.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, king: