Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where Matt Damon no longer lives on 86th Street. Here's what else is happening:
- Six young New Yorkers are suing a Bronx landlord for allegedly discriminating against them because they tried to rent studio apartments with housing vouchers provided to people experiencing homelessness.
- The family of a man who died last fall after being caught in a 1 train door and dragged onto the subway tracks at Columbus Circle is suing the MTA for $50 million.
- Alleva Dairy, the Little Italy grocer that calls itself America's oldest cheese shop (and was co-owned by Tony Danza) is closing after falling behind on rent during the pandemic.
- The MTA yesterday opened its first three subway station customer service centers, which are snazzy replacements for the old token booths.
- A vendor that provides sandwiches, pastries and fruit cups sold on Amtrak Northeast Corridor and Acela trains is recalling hundreds of products after some of its food was found to potentially have listeria.
- The Defense Department has lifted a ban, put in place under the Trump administration, that kept Guantanamo Bay detainees from bringing with them paintings and other artwork they created while at the prison.
- Elián González, who's now a 29-year-old engineer living in his native Cuba, has been nominated to serve in the country's parliament.
- Dr. Charles Silverstein, a social psychologist and author who helped convince the American Psychiatric Association to stop classifying homosexuality as a mental disorder, has died at the age of 87.
- Vice has a long piece on looner culture, which involves various fetishes for latex pool balloons, including the desire to be inside them.
- Tobias Jesso Jr., the indie rocker-turned-songwriter for the stars and now the first-ever winner of the Grammy for Songwriter of the Year, has sold a catalog of his songs to Hipgnosis.
- And finally, this is what scaffolding is for: