Good Monday morning in New York City, where it's Art Week. Here's what else is happening:
- The New York Post obtained records showing that NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban, the second-highest-ranking member of the police department, was involved in a cheating scandal on his sergeant's exam, along with other past misconduct issues, including frequent use of a department vehicle for personal exploits.
- Queer and trans beachgoers who've developed a safe "utopia" on a secluded section of Riis Beach in the Rockaways are concerned about a plan to demolish a nearby abandoned hospital building and replace it with a parking lot.
- Mayor Eric Adams and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are not best friends.
- Federal prosecutors in New York have subpoenaed Cerebral, the mental health start-up accused of over-prescribing Adderall.
- Thanks to the meme stock frenzy of 2021, the IRS has taken in a record amount of tax revenue and the federal budget deficit has shrunk.
- Aaron Judge was at a Rangers game last week when he caught a hockey puck with his bare hand after it flew over the boards into the stands.
- The British actor Ncuti Gatwa, who previously starred in the Netflix show Sex Education, has been named the new Doctor Who, making him the first Black actor to play the BBC show's title role.
- In anticipation of Millennial deaths, a bunch of Warby Parker-esque casket companies and funeral parlors are rebranding end-of-life services.
- "We are modern medicine for the loneliness epidemic": The brains behind Soul Cycle have started a company called Peoplehood that holds "gathers," or sessions where people talk to each other.
- Phantom Tollbooth illustrator Jules Feiffer, who's 93, is selling his house on Shelter Island.
- And finally, good look:
now WHY is she hollering in that dog face 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/BCHiEqOhef— ur mom (@evilcenta) May 8, 2022