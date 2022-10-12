Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where Yankees fans have begun the journey of white-knuckling it through the playoffs. Here's what else is happening:
- Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday accused some unnamed City Council members of not stepping up and welcoming asylum seekers into their districts.
- "They took the story away from the victims and made it about running for government": The mom of one of the teens who came under gunfire outside Lee Zeldin's Long Island house is not impressed by Zeldin's apparent move to capitalize on the shooting for the benefit of his tough-on-crime campaign message.
- New York City's office occupancy rate jumped from 34.5% to 46.1% from August to September, according to Comptroller Brad Lander's office.
- The New York City Sheriff’s Office has resumed sticking metal "boots" on cars that've racked up unpaid parking tickets.
- Ridgewood was named the 4th coolest neighborhood in the world in the latest Time Out Index survey.
- Nike plans to start banning bots from buying shoes off its website in an effort to crack down on sneaker resellers.
- Apparently Staten Island's own Vinny of Jersey Shore fame is doing pretty well on Dancing With the Stars.
- Colleen Hoover, known by fans of her "normcore" thriller novels as CoHo, has gone from self-published writer to a bestselling author with more than 20 million copies sold in the past four years.
- It seems that Elon Musk loves sleeping over at other people's houses.
- And finally, this is a winter coat!: