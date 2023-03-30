Good Thursday morning in New York City, where the Yankees are going to want to wear long sleeves. Here's what else is happening:
- Between 2018 and 2022, New York City teens, with ages from 13 to 17, were arrested and charged with murder at a rate that grew twice as fast as that for adults, a problem parents and educators say was exacerbated by gang disputes that began online during lockdown eventually spilling out into real life.
- Comedian Jeff Seal made a good video about the hype around rich New Yorkers fleeing for low-tax states — a narrative often pushed by centrist Democrats — versus what IRS records actually show, which is that the number of millionaires in New York has grown since the pandemic and most rich people continue to live here (or in New Jersey) because ... it's their home.
- THE CITY caught up with Kathryn Garcia, the second-place finisher in the 2021 Democratic mayoral primary who has since gone on to be an extremely influential official in Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration.
- New York City politicians are making a last minute pitch for lawmakers in Albany to include a measure in the state budget, due April 1, that would allow the city to set its own speed limits.
- East Hampton townies are mad at their celebrity-loving mayor for trying to scrap the town's volunteer EMS program and replace it with a private ambulance service that residents would have to pay extra for.
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose state happens to have strong laws giving the public access to government records, refuses to text or email and instead takes all his meetings in person or over the phone.
- A rare parasite in mountain lion poop runoff could be killing California sea otters.
- Thanks to Jimmy Carter's energy efficiency efforts back in the '80s, modern refrigerators keep getting better.
- LED lights, meanwhile, kind of suck.
