Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where the loneliness epidemic is in full swing Here's what else is happening:
- The doormen's union reached a last-second deal to avoid a strike, so luxury apartment dwellers won't have to handle their own trash, after all.
- A 60-year-old Brooklyn man has been hospitalized after an NYPD officer in an SUV slammed into him while responding to a robbery call yesterday, police said.
- The soon-to-be new executive editor of the New York Times seems very serious.
- More than 5 million Ukrainians have now fled as refugees, according to the U.N.
- The IRS will fail to collect about $600 billion in taxes that are due this month, partly because the agency is woefully understaffed and under-resourced, and also because wealthy people have advanced ways of not paying the taxes they owe.
- Here are some incredible-looking weed dispensaries run by Black women in Los Angeles.
- The new TikTok trend: analyzing the hell out of things.
- John Daly II, a freshman on the University of Arkansas golf team and the son of legendary chain-smoking pro golfer John Daly, has signed an endorsement deal with Hooters.
- If you get too high today, you can call 202-TOO-HIGH and actor Adam Pally from Search Party will talk you through it.
- And finally, take it all in:
