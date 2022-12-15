Good Thursday morning in New York City, where the mayor's crypto wallet is hurting. Here's what else is happening:
- The city's housing crisis has gotten so bad that one community board on Manhattan's West Side is actively calling for more development.
- The NIMBY spirit remains strong in Lower Manhattan, however, where locals have successfully gotten the Battery Park City Authority to hold off on the Wagner Park climate resiliency rebuild.
- The Adams administration put a big ugly 5G tower in front of Knicks legend John Starks' Kia dealership in Queens.
- Working in an Amazon warehouse during the holidays seems brutal.
- More and more, cities are letting residents name municipal snowplows things like Snowbi Wan Kenobi and Jon Bon Snowi.
- Airplane seats used to always line up with a window, but now that airlines are packing more seats into their existing aircrafts, you're more likely to have a direct view of grey plastic.
- It's time to order your Hot Priest calendar for 2023.
- "Even though the slang was painful, there was something charming about the exuberant, first-boner-ever tone of the early diaries." — here's a good appreciation of NYMag's "Sex Diaries" on their 16th anniversary.
- Some podcast hosts also have day jobs.
- And finally, bless you: