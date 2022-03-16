Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where the bald eagle is alive and well. Here's what else is happening:
- The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission was supposed to have made at least 50% of the city's taxi fleet wheelchair accessible by 2020 in accordance with a 2013 lawsuit. Now, two years past the deadline, only 37% of the cabs in service can accommodate wheelchairs.
- Gov. Kathy Hochul got booed while doing the puck drop at the Rangers game last night, which is normal — all politicians get heckled at sports games — but she was there being honored on "Women's Empowerment Night." You coulda laid off it, hockey fans.
- The Legal Aid Society is suing the landlord of its Brooklyn offices because a mold infestation has made the place uninhabitable for two years.
- A cameraman and journalist/consultant working for Fox News in Ukraine were both killed this week while reporting near Kyiv.
- The U.S. Senate voted yesterday to ban Daylight Saving Time forever. It's unclear if the House (or the president) will support the legislation.
- Thanks to climate change, hail chunks are now the size of baseballs.
- The money printer is about to stop going brrr.
- Some people who canceled Hanukkah and Christmas celebrations because of the omicron surge are doing them now.
- A new Selena album is coming out next month, 27 years after her death.
