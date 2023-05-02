Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where weed shop whack-a-mole is in full swing. Here's what else is happening:
- NYCHA put up scaffolding outside the Jackson Houses in the Bronx seven years ago after structural engineers warned that the brick facade would crumble if it wasn't repaired. Last week, the yet-to-be-fixed facade started falling onto the scaffolding.
- Racial justice activists are upset that a Queens woman who drove into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters (injuring six people) back in 2020 has been sentenced to five hours of community service — instead of seven years in prison — after striking a plea deal with a Manhattan judge.
- New York City is extending its interest-free debt repayment program for the 200,000 properties that owe a collective $800 million in unpaid water bills.
- Jason Reitman is co-writing and directing a movie about the inaugural episode of Saturday Night Live back in 1975.
- The Rangers really blew it last night.
- Everyone has a conspiracy theory about the Denver Airport.
- "If that happens, I’m done — I’m stopping ... I find it really insulting to work my whole life as a singer-songwriter and diminish it." Ed Sheeran sort of threatened to quit music if a Manhattan jury rules against him in his Marvin Gaye copyright theft suit.
- Cheers to these San Francisco tech dudes who made beer out of recycled shower water.
