- Rev. Kathlyn Barrett-Layne, one of Mayor Eric Adams' appointees to a board advising the city's schools chancellor, had her position immediately revoked after her anti-LGBTQ views were made public.
- Uber has struck a deal with the city's Taxi and Limousine Commission to list all yellow cabs on the app.
- Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole two t-shirts from the Museum of Sex gift shop.
- Mark Pomerantz, one of the two attorneys who resigned from the Manhattan DA's office because the fraud case against Donald Trump wasn't going anywhere, claimed in his resignation letter that Trump definitely "committed crimes."
- A recent analysis out of Great Britain found significant evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are good at preventing long COVID.
- There's also new evidence, based on lab mice studies, that the male birth control pill works.
- A Ukrainian tequila mogul is auctioning off his ornate mansion in the Rockaways, and opening bids start at $4.5 million, which is significantly lower that his original $7 million asking price.
- Vanity Fair threw a Young Hollywood party ahead of the Oscars, and unless you're Young, we'd be impressed if you can put a name to any of these faces.
