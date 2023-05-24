Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where Fleet Week is kicking off. Here's what else is happening:
- The Trump hush money trial is officially set for March 25, 2024 in Manhattan.
- Newly-arrived migrants, who currently face long waits for official work permits, are selling fruit cups and candy on subway platforms to make extra cash.
- Temporarily hosting migrants inside the atrium and subway entrance at 60 Wall Street, a.k.a. the coke lord den, is one idea.
- Condolences to the 20-year-old real estate influencer in the baby blue suit who almost won yesterday's auction for the Flatiron Building.
- Van Leeuwen is recalling 4,000 pints of Brown Sugar Chunk ice cream because they might contain walnuts, which are a known allergen.
- Chas Newby, a high school math teacher and early fill-in bassist for the Beatles, has died at the age of 81.
- "Here is a community of problematic dudes who stand around on a stage and yell insults at one another for an audience of other problematic dudes": This is a good essay about the identity politics of YouTube rap battles.
- You'll soon have to pay $8 a month to glom onto someone else's Netflix account.
- Internet retailers are tired of people returning everything.
- Don't even think about asking Kate Middleton for her autograph.
