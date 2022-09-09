Good Friday morning in New York City, where Bill de Blasio is packing up for his move to Boston (Cambridge) tomorrow. Here's what else is happening:
- New York City's Taxi & Limousine Commission is considering a surcharge increase from 30 cents to $1 per cab ride to fund the push to make more of the city's taxis fully accessible for people with disabilities.
- Rudy Giuliani and his third ex wife, Judith Giuliani, got into a spat during a hearing yesterday over whether he owes her $260,000 (that's what she says) or $50,000 (that's what he figures).
- You can now "glamp" in retrofitted shipping containers on the Greenpoint waterfront.
- Nine guinea pigs that were abandoned in Hudson River Park this week have been safely recovered by the city's animal shelter system.
- Prince Charles had a legitimate opportunity to name himself King Arthur, but is instead just going with King Charles.
- The new Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde got a 14-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.
- In other cinema news, there have been two unrelated movies this year whose plots centered around tanning bed time machines.
- Derek Jeter is starting a trading card "platform."
- Congrats to this Chinese geoscience professor who found some Brontopodus (kinda like a Brontosaurus) tracks at a restaurant in Sichuan.
- If you're getting on a plane these days, prepare to find chip crumbs and other trash lying around.
- And finally, who doesn't love a hammock:
exCUSE me, who taught the raccoon on my back porch how to use a HAMMOCK??— Sarah McAnulty, Ph.D (@SarahMackAttack) September 9, 2022
[Filmed from INSIDE my house] pic.twitter.com/1Z4UytqBvG