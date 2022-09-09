Good Friday morning in New York City, where Bill de Blasio is packing up for his move to Boston (Cambridge) tomorrow. Here's what else is happening:

  • New York City's Taxi & Limousine Commission is considering a surcharge increase from 30 cents to $1 per cab ride to fund the push to make more of the city's taxis fully accessible for people with disabilities.
  • Rudy Giuliani and his third ex wife, Judith Giuliani, got into a spat during a hearing yesterday over whether he owes her $260,000 (that's what she says) or $50,000 (that's what he figures).
  • You can now "glamp" in retrofitted shipping containers on the Greenpoint waterfront.
  • Nine guinea pigs that were abandoned in Hudson River Park this week have been safely recovered by the city's animal shelter system.
  • Prince Charles had a legitimate opportunity to name himself King Arthur, but is instead just going with King Charles.
  • The new Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde got a 14-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.
  • In other cinema news, there have been two unrelated movies this year whose plots centered around tanning bed time machines.
  • Derek Jeter is starting a trading card "platform."
  • Congrats to this Chinese geoscience professor who found some Brontopodus (kinda like a Brontosaurus) tracks at a restaurant in Sichuan.
  • If you're getting on a plane these days, prepare to find chip crumbs and other trash lying around.
  • And finally, who doesn't love a hammock: