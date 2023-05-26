Good Friday morning in New York City, where young, hip people are done with the Hamptons. Here's what else is happening:
- An NYPD squad car driver was caught on video swerving around and trying to box in (or hit?) a moped driver on the Van Wyck Expressway this week.
- A Queens dog groomer who allegedly killed a Maltese by hitting it with scissors and picking it up by the neck has been charged with animal abuse.
- "We spent a week in Texas and then we came here because we heard this is a place where they help immigrants": Curbed spoke with migrants staying in a vacant Midtown office building. Nearly all of them said they're happy to be here and desperate to get jobs.
- New York City now has Uber for teens, which allows 13-to-17-year-olds to hail their own rides — and allows their parents to track them.
- Airplanes keep nearly crashing into each other on American runways, and aviation officials aren't sure why.
- A former trainer and manager at an Upper East Side Equinox said she was fired because she's a Black woman. A Manhattan jury agreed, and awarded her $11.25 million.
- A bear casually stole a bunch of cupcakes from a Connecticut bakery.
- More than 5,000 previously undiscovered species of deep sea creatures just dropped.
- The Taylor Swift "Karma" remix featuring Ice Spice also just dropped.
- Here's how to floss a cake.
- And finally, inbox zero: