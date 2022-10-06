Good Thursday morning in New York City, where Anna Delvey is being released from ICE detention. Here's what else is happening:
- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he's read "enough of" the report about the abuse allegations against the staff of the women's soccer team he co-owns, and he finds the details "disgusting, completely reprehensible, and completely unacceptable." He did not say he takes any responsibility.
- An audit by New York Comptroller Tom DiNapoli found that it now takes the Civilian Complaint Review Board an average of 19 months to complete an investigation into alleged police misconduct, which is a lot slower than it should take, DiNapoli said.
- The New York Times profiled the Staten Island chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse, a quasi-vigilante biker group dedicated to being on call to protect kids from known abusers. (They also give the kids little custom leather vests.)
- Authorities arrested a Queens man at the U.S.-Canada border who was attempting to illegally smuggle a python into the country by hiding it in his pants.
- The guy seen in a viral video hopping across the roof of a Financial District building was apparently the director of operations for the building, and he insisted that doing this without any kind of harness or net is totally safe and something he does all the time.
- Police are looking for half a dozen suspects who allegedly stole four luxury vehicles out of a Tribeca garage last night.
- Happy 100th anniversary to the Regional Plan Association!
- Hans Niemann, the infamous chess cheater, is plowing along and insisting that his "beautiful" play at a tournament in St. Louis that he's currently in speaks for itself.
- You don't have to take drugs to hallucinate — scientists say other ways to trip out include getting migraines, getting the flu, and staring at the twinkle of the sun bouncing off snow.
- It's Freshers Week at British universities.
- And finally, three-pronged massage: