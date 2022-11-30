Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where race-walking season is underway. Here's what else is happening:
- "For the Qatar trip, it’s on my dime. When I do my dime, I can do my time. I don’t want to hear anyone whine": Mayor Eric Adams clarified yesterday that he's paying for his trip to the Qatar World Cup — an event that cost up to 500 migrant workers their lives — out of his own pocket.
- Police said a maid at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Midtown was hospitalized yesterday after coming in contact with a "white powdery substance" near a bathroom sink while she was cleaning a room.
- The 26,000-square-foot Museum of Broadway has opened in Times Square.
- With early voting underway in Georgia's Senate runoff, CNN has dredged up clips of Republican candidate Hershel Walker going on about how he lives in Texas. (Tax records show that his primary residence is, indeed, in Texas.)
- In response to Sen. Mitch McConnell's condemnation of Donald Trump's dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes (and Kanye West), the former president called McConnell "a loser for our nation and for the Republican Party who would not have been re-elected in Kentucky without my endorsement, which he begged me for because he was going down."
- Condolences to the Pokémon superfan who tried and failed to sell their memorabilia collection at a British auction house for $300,000.
- One way to have a nice vacation on a budget is to find a rich person with multiple homes and pets, and to petsit in their vacant home.
- Another vacation option is to stay that at the hotel attached to the Bass Pro Shops megastore inside the former Memphis Grizzlies pyramid-shaped arena.
- White Lotus star Meghann Fahy is a good actor who should be in more things.
- "It smells as if ranch dressing went bad": The viral TikTok "Pink Sauce" is now being bottled and sold, but it appears to be orange, and one Vice reviewer didn't like it.
