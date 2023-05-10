Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where the Succession apartments are for sale. Here's what else is happening:
- High-end offices are still mostly vacant but people (i.e. tourists) still love going to Wall Street and Midtown. Does that mean we should turn Manhattan into Playground City?
- Hiram Monserrate, a former Queens City Council member who went to prison for misappropriating public funds and inspired a city law specifically banning people convicted of public-corruption crimes from running for office again, is now able to run for his old seat after a Manhattan state Supreme Court judge said the law can't be applied retroactively to Monserrate's past conviction.
- A 46-year-old SUV driver has been charged with criminally negligent homicide for hitting and killing a 7-year-old girl in Astoria back in February.
- A not-at-all-ominous coffee shop manned by a robot barista that makes up to 50 drinks an hour is opening at 666 Manhattan Avenue in Greenpoint.
- One reason rents are really high: People who want to live alone are taking up more and more apartments.
- Congrats to Buddy Holly, a petit basset griffon Vendéen, for winning "best in show" at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
- Congrats to Robert De Niro on having his seventh child.
- Boomers love their phones.
- R.I.P. MTV News.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, cherry picking dinner: