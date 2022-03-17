Good Thursday morning in New York City, where it's going to rain on the St. Patrick's Day parade. Here's what else is happening:
- A damning report from the federal monitor in charge of overseeing reforms at Rikers Island found that under the new head of the corrections department appointed by Mayor Eric Adams, Rikers is still plagued by staff absenteeism, violence and a deep lack of transparency.
- Hundreds of people rallied in Times Square last night to condemn anti-Asian hate and mark a year since the Atlanta spa shootings, wherein a white gunman killed six women of Asian descent.
- CNBC reports that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is "fielding calls from supporters" about running for governor this year.
- Chris Cuomo, who was fired by CNN for aiding his brother's campaign to disparage his sexual assault accusers, is seeking $125 million from the network, arguing that his former employer still owes him $15 million in salary and bonuses, plus $110 million in damages because his old colleagues are tarnishing his name.
- Donald Trump said yesterday that when he praised Vladimir Putin as a "genius" at the start of the invasion of Ukraine, he thought the Russian leader was just pursuing "a smart way to negotiate," but after several weeks of murdering civilians, he said it's clear Putin "has changed" and "it's a very sad thing for the world."
- Sorry to all the ex-boyfriends and old roommates in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru: Netflix is about to pilot a program in your countries wherein people have to pay extra to use someone's account login if you're outside the household.
- This weekend in 1922, the New York City Society for the Advancement of Judaism hosted the first bat mitzvah in the United States.
- Queen Elizabeth is apparently deeply upset that three out of her four kids got divorced. Prince Edward is the lone loyal one. (Historians of the British monarchy will note the irony.)
