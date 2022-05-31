Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where the sanitation department has an artist in residency. Here's what else is happening:
- Despite the rush of people trying to buy expensive apartments in New York City, federal population data indicates that more people are leaving the city or dying than moving here or being born.
- "The 23 is the tortoise ... It stops too many times. It makes too many turns. My god!": It takes incredible patience to be a bus commuter in western Queens.
- The city's parks department said it's not bringing back adult lap swim in the public pools due to a lifeguard shortage.
- Sooner or later, it looks like this Wall Street slump is going to turn into a recession for the non-Wall Street streets of New York.
- Bronx Rep. Ritchie Torres doesn't approve of the Yankees tweeting about the "Latinx" community, saying he's "never heard anyone locally use the term."
- Sen. Bon Mendendez's son, Rob Menendez Jr., who's never held elected office but is running for a House seat in New Jersey and has a long string of endorsements, insists that reporters are the only people who ask him about nepotism.
- The European Union has agreed to block 90% of Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 in an effort to pressure the Kremlin to cease its invasion of Ukraine.
- New research suggests that people who drink coffee — even with sugar! — are less likely to die an early death, though that could be because coffee drinkers are more affluent.
- But eating Binley Mega Chippy is definitely going make you die early.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, a moonwalkin' dog:
Michael Dogson...🐕🐾🕴️😅🔊🆙 pic.twitter.com/WdB55a4K17— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) May 30, 2022