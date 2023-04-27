Good Thursday morning in New York City, where a goose is on the loose on Fordham's campus. Here's what else is happening:
- A Harlem business group is suing to keep a legal weed dispensary from opening across the street from the Apollo Theater, arguing that the immediate area already has illegal weed shops and safe injection sites that are creating public safety hazards. (Also, the proposed dispensary site on 125th Street was leased by New York State from a landlord that also owns a nearby storefront housing an illegal dispensary.)
- The busy 46th Street commercial corridor in Sunnyside, Queens is becoming an Open Street this summer.
- Christopher Fox (Julia Fox's brother) was indicted Wednesday for allegedly turning his Upper East Side apartment into a factory for ghost gun parts and narcotics, according to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.
- In case you missed last night's Knicks game because the NBA TV broadcast was blacked out in New York, they won — and will now face the Miami Heat in round 2 of the playoffs, beginning Sunday.
- An analysis by the bank Barclays found that the cost of living crisis has driven an increase in "romance fraud" on dating apps, with more and more people trying to trick young women into wiring them money to cover their bills.
- Adrian Chiles is concerned that as he gets older, he's not necessarily getting wiser — all while the young people around him seem to be smarter and more confident than him.
- Thousands of little blue jellyfish-like creatures are washing up on California beaches thanks to wind patterns that blow these "by-the-wind sailors" around.
