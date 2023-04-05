Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where the Flatiron Building is going up for auction, again. Here's what else is happening:
- There's a war of open letters on the Columbia University campus, where 95 faculty members are actively opposing the school's plan to open a Tel Aviv research center and 175 other faculty members are for it.
- Just months after the advocacy group Los Deliveristas Unidos appeared to secure big wage increases for app-based delivery workers, members are defecting — and some even picketed outside the group's recent fundraiser — because they now believe a proposed $24-an-hour minimum wage would backfire and cause a lot of workers to lose shifts.
- Media outlets were all over the Trump circus yesterday, but they were really all over the fact that people also got married at the courthouse.
- Also at the Manhattan courthouse yesterday, a guy in a Hard Rock Cafe jean jacket was arraigned for allegedly stealing a jar of pre-rolled joints from a weed store.
- A Long Island Rail Road train headed from Hempstead to Penn Station yesterday bumped into a concrete walkway along the tracks and a New York Post reporter overheard a LIRR employee on the walkie-talkie say to their colleague, "This is straight-up embarrassing."
- Bill Gates' daughter purchased race car driver Lewis Hamilton's former Tribeca penthouse — which has 3,400 square feet of outdoor space — for $51 million.
- Progressive Brandon Johnson won yesterday's Chicago mayoral race.
- A 21-year-old YouTuber named Tanner Cook, who post videos on the Classified Goons channel of himself pretending to puke on Uber drivers and other "pranks," was shot in the stomach by a Virginia man while Cook was trying to prank him. (It's unclear what the intended gag was.)
- Klaus Teuber, the creator of the board game originally known as The Settlers of Catan (it's just Catan now), has died at the age of 70.
