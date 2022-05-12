Good Thursday morning in New York City, where hopefully you enjoy voting in primaries. Here's what else is happening:
- Patti LuPone told a Broadway theatergoer to "get the fuck out" of the venue for not wearing their mask over their nose.
- Tune in to WNYC tonight at 8 p.m. for a national call-in special about abortion rights and the Supreme Court, hosted by Brian Lehrer.
- "How do we creatively go into homeless shelters with women who are victims of domestic violence and allow them to design themselves so they can feel better about themselves as they go out and explore themselves," Mayor Eric Adams said at a design conference this week.
- Gov. Kathy Hochul has agreed to participate in two televised debates next month ahead of the Democratic gubernatorial primary.
- Frank Pizzonia, a Long Island Rail Road track worker whose father Dominick "Skinny Dom" Pizzonia is a capo in the Gambino crime family, has been sentenced to two months in prison for his role in a LIRR overtime scam.
- If Wall Street slumps, New York's tax coffers slump.
- One way to get toxic "forever chemicals" out of your system is to donate a bag of blood. (Unfortunately, that means you're putting those chemicals in someone else's body.)
- Problems with the "sex positivity" movement.
- The Goop diaper is not real.
- And finally, shredding:
The real star.. 🛹 pic.twitter.com/pL7Cvu6rFK— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 11, 2022