It's Monday morning in New York City and I'm curious about what President Joe Biden's lunchbox looks like.
While he's no Donald Trump when it comes to odd White House habits, Biden does have some quirks at the President's Palace. Among them: subjecting the vice president to a travel-photo slideshow, a hidden Oval Office TV and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to go.
Here's what else is happening:
- A spike in pet surrenders this summer have left some NYC animal shelters overwhelmed and at capacity, struggling to stay afloat.
- Elton John’s last touring show after 52 years happened over the weekend and while it marked the end of the 76-year-old singer traveling the world for concerts, you may be able to catch him performing in other capacities.
- A car parked too close to rail tracks near Yankee Stadium was hit by a Metro-North train Saturday. Luckily, no one was inside of the vehicle at the time.
- Your home might not make it to HGTV, but it sure can feel like it’s being criticized all the same, which, according to a study, is making our living spaces less unique.
- Perhaps we can take some unique decor inspo from this New Jersey town that’s now home to a giant troll sculpture made from recycled materials.
- Speaking of renovations, why haven’t we converted all of those unused office buildings in NYC to apartments yet? Well, it’s harder than it seems.
- A beloved Chinatown bookstore was badly damaged by a fire that erupted on July 4th in an apartment above the shop, but community members, writers and other supporters have raised more than $300,000 to help the store recover.
- And finally, "Surfin' U.S.A.":