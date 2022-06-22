Ok here we go again. Round two of morning links with me, your Early Addition substitute teacher. A reminder: Extra Extra is on hiatus this week. Here are some tabs to open:
- New York City tenants in rent-stabilized apartments will face the biggest rent hikes they’ve seen in almost 10 years. The Rent Guidelines Board – a panel of nine mayoral appointees – voted to increase rents by 3.25% for one-year leases, and 5% for two-year leases.
- Today in “only in New York,” a Manhattan judge heard a small claims case that boiled down to: Did a bodega cat beat up a pitbull puppy? If so, who is responsible?
- Heads up, the following Eric Adams quote is not about cars: “Today, as we stand in the shadow of the Freedom Tower, we are freeing ourselves from these destructive piece[s] of machinery that’s on our streets.” The NYPD destroyed a pile of dirt bikes with a bulldozer yesterday evening. The crushing was followed by remarks on public safety from Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Mayor Adams.
- MTA buses are canceled more often in Staten Island than in any other NYC borough.
- If you’re like me and still religiously play the Wordle every morning, you may enjoy this sporadic Wordle “post game report.”
- Meal delivery service Daily Harvest recalled a product called “lentil crumbles” after consumers reported “gastrointestinal emergencies,” including severe liver pain.
when your friends want a photo with you but you dont😂 pic.twitter.com/TUkT1U05UL— d🦕n (@javroar) June 20, 2022