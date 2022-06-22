Ok here we go again. Round two of morning links with me, your Early Addition substitute teacher. A reminder: Extra Extra is on hiatus this week. Here are some tabs to open:

  • MTA buses are canceled more often in Staten Island than in any other NYC borough.
  • If you’re like me and still religiously play the Wordle every morning, you may enjoy this sporadic Wordle “post game report.”
  • Meal delivery service Daily Harvest recalled a product called “lentil crumbles” after consumers reported “gastrointestinal emergencies,” including severe liver pain.
  • And finally, here’s your cute animal video: