- The Archdiocese of New York is closing 12 Catholic schools around New York City and consolidating several others due to declining enrollment.
- Brooklyn's eruvim — the spaces often designated by fishing wire strung from lampposts, marking an area as "home" for Orthodox Jews — are expanding to include most of the borough, which will make it easier for observant families to push strollers and do other outdoor activities on the Sabbath. ("Carrying" items outside the home is forbidden on the Sabbath.)
- The NYPD's clearance rate for homicide cases — meaning, the percentage of cases where police identify, arrest and charge a suspect — has dropped consistently since 2017, even as the NYPD's budget has grown by hundreds of millions of dollars.
- The helicopter company Blade said it had a successful test run this week with its new electric "air taxis."
- It appears that New York Times columnist Pamela Paul saw the letter about transphobia in the paper and took it as a challenge.
- More and more, little kids are watching the YouTube channels of other little-kid influencers who make videos promoting junk food.
- Car makers' transition to white-blue LED headlights — and the popularity of taller trucks — are making drivers and pedestrians constantly feel like they're being blinded.
- The popularity of seltzer and sparkling water has caused a boom in plastic bottle production, even as consumers become more aware that these "recyclable" bottles are going to landfills and causing environmental destruction.
