Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where the cops just seized another 20 weed trucks. Here's what else is happening:
- New York City Comptroller Brad Lander denied every single one of the 4,703 negligence claims filed by residents whose homes were damaged during Hurricane Ida, explaining that the city isn't liable for damages from "extraordinary and excessive rainfalls." (He added that he believes the city "should do more to support New Yorkers to navigate the complex array of relief programs and insurance paperwork.")
- The owners of a scrapyard in Queens — one of whom is John Gotti's grandson — have been sued by Attorney General Letitia James for allegedly allowing toxic ooze to seep out.
- One of the residents of a luxury apartment building on the Upper East Side has been egging her neighbors' front doors, creating a headache for the landlord who's trying to list units.
- The U.S. Department of Education has forgiven the final $3.9 billion in student debt held by people who claim they were defrauded by the now-defunct ITT Tech.
- The IRS is raising the tax write-off limit for teachers who pay out-of-pocket for classroom school supplies from $250 to $300.
- If you were wondering, the Times Book Review panned Jared Kushner's memoir, calling it "soulless."
- Kinky Boots is back (off-Broadway).
- Don't expect your dijon mustard to actually come from Dijon, France.
