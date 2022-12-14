Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where breakfast is getting more expensive. Here's what else is happening:
- One World Trade is at 95% occupancy, thanks in part to all the Reddit and Condé Nast employees who've flocked back to their offices.
- The Parks Department is planning an $87 million renovation of the Orchard Beach Pavilion, the giant bathhouse that was once the crown jewel of the "Riviera of the Bronx."
- Black lawmakers in Albany are asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to give a film tax break to "The Sherri Shepherd Show" — which has replaced "The Wendi Williams Show" — arguing that even though talk shows are no longer eligible for the tax break, Williams' show had it, and they don't want the production to move to Los Angeles.
- The Wing coworking space — which closed in August — is now being sued for back rent at three of its five New York City locations.
- One reason Ron DeSantis hasn't announced that he's running for president yet is that he's not legally allowed to run while still serving as the governor of Florida.
- Megan Thee Stallion testified yesterday in the trial over Torey Lanez allegedly shooting her in the foot.
- Pantone keeps picking bold hues for its Color of the Year, but design heads know that beige reigns supreme.
- In other design news, Barbie now lives in a Hype House.
- Sounds like Avatar 2 is not a good movie.
- Nope: Australians insist on saying "naur" when "no" works perfectly fine.
- And finally, let's get moving: