- The NYPD arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly throwing cinder blocks off a Greenpoint roof a block away from the New York City Marathon course.
- Thanks to Hell Gate, we all just learned that New York City has a native succulent, the prickly pear cactus.
- Atlantic City casinos — which, since 2006, have essentially been the only place in New Jersey where you can smoke cigarettes inside — could soon ban smoking if a push by casino workers is successful.
- A woman has been arrested for stabbing a fellow diner with a steak knife at Ruth's Chris in Midtown in an incident that supposedly began with the victim, a 24-year-old British tourist, complaining to the wait staff about his food.
- Florida is preparing for another hurricane or tropical storm to hit the state's Atlantic coast later this week.
- "Jonah and I have always had an ending in mind that we hope to reach. We have not quite reached it yet.": HBO has decided to cancel the sci-fi epic Westworld before the show's creators got a chance to reveal what the hell has been going on for the past four seasons.
- Professional cornhole has hit the big time. (It has its own cheating scandal.)
- Meet Simona "🌶️" Tabasco, the Italian breakout star of this season of The White Lotus.
- George Booth, a cartoonist and all-around peach of a man who contributed to The New Yorker for over 50 years, has died at the age of 96.
