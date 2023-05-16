Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where sheep are busy grazing the weeds off Governors Island. Here's what else is happening:
- The New York Taxi Workers Alliance is suing the city to block an effort to reallocate unused green cab licenses to livery cabs that can't be hailed on the street.
- Three NYPD detectives have been charged in the alleged theft of expensive champagne from a V.I.P. area at the Electric Zoo music festival on Randall's Island last fall.
- The Hochul administration is still paying $200,000 a month to maintain the Excelsior App, a COVID vaccine passport that no one is using anymore.
- About 30% of New Jersey's opioid supply is now laced with the "zombie drug" xylazine, or tranq, which is a major concern because the drug is resistant to the anti-overdose medication naloxone.
- The Toronto Blue Jays' TV announcers suggested that Yankee slugger Aaron Judge may have been cheating yesterday when he kept looking over his dugout during an at-bat that ended with his second home run of the day. Judge later claimed that he was giving his dugout the stink eye to get them to shut up and stop yelling at the umpire.
- ABC7 anchor Ken Rosato has been fired from the New York news network after allegedly calling his co-worker the c-word on a hot mic.
- ... he probably didn't mean it in the "she's giving mother c**tress" kinda way.
- One way to deal with the 150,000 invasive Burmese pythons haunting the Florida Everglades: Catch 'em and turn 'em into luxury purses.
- And finally, waking up is hard to do: