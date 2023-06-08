Good Thursday morning from New York City where alternate side parking has been suspended because of the air quality. Here’s what else is happening:
- New York is one of three cities where Taco Bell will be testing out a vegan crunchwrap.
- Mayor Eric Adams seems to still own a Brooklyn apartment he claimed he sold to his ex-girlfriend.
- Madison Square Garden might soon have to find a new location as calls for the venue to break up with its downstairs neighbor, Penn Station, continue.
- Cannabis farmers are burdened with too much product so selling at farmer’s markets is being weighed as an option.
- A kitten named Sprout was stolen from a Union Square cat adoption event and a reward is now being offered for her safe return.
- Social media has been fueling a rise in theft of some Kia and Hyundai cars and an NYC lawsuit against the companies claims it’s because of a design flaw.
- Yoga is not just for humans. Elephants are learning to practice it too.
- Meta will debut a WhatsApp-exclusive broadcasting channel that will allow users to send messages and updates to followers.
- And finally, a fashion icon: