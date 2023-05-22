Good Monday morning in New York City, where you're never too old to learn to bike. Here's what's happening:
- The Black unemployment rate in New York City is currently 12.2%, which is nine times higher than the city's white unemployment rate and far higher than the national Black unemployment rate, which sits at 4.7%. One explanation for the stat: A huge number of working-age, middle-class Black New Yorkers have moved to the South in recent years, because it's too expensive to maintain a middle-class life in the city.
- Semi-related: New York City ranked dead last (out of 182) in this new WalletHub study of the best cities to start your career.
- Things are at least getting a little better for Gen-X women in the city's workforce, who are filling more leadership roles and accordingly seeing their workplaces become "menopause friendly."
- "That slow rollout is the product of a choice that we have made as a state ... the choice to do the hard thing": Chris Alexander, the head of New York's Office of Cannabis Management, defended the sluggish start of New York's legal weed industry as a side-effect of "a good faith effort to create diversity in the industry."
- Meanwhile, plenty of New Yorkers are driving stoned.
- ...and having sex stoned.
- People who forgot (or never learned) how to make chit-chat at the office are googling "what to talk about at work."
- Congrats to Amy and T.J., the first couple of New York City running, on their Brooklyn Half finishes.
- Happy 50th anniversary to famed lesbian cruise line Olivia.
- "Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?": Pop star Miley Cyrus says she has no desire to tour again because she's just not into performing for her fans.
- Starting tomorrow, May 23, you can get Early Addition in your inbox every weekday morning before it publishes on our website. Sign up here.
- And finally, cold plunge king: