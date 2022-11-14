Good Monday morning in New York City, where we could soon be in for some snow. Here's what else is happening:
- An analysis of gubernatorial election results shows that Gov. Kathy Hochul secured 90% or more of the vote in predominantly Black neighborhoods in eastern Queens, the Bronx and parts of Brooklyn.
- The arrest of a Poughkeepsie-area mother for letting her 10-year-old son get an arm tattoo has resurfaced debate over white-centric norms about kids and body art.
- Hell Gate has a deep dive into New York City's stubborn and ultimately failed effort to install a ferry terminal in Coney Island Creek, where test boats kept getting beached because the tides kept bringing in sand that dredging machines had just expelled. (Also, the city was planning to have boats swerve along a beach where little kids swim.)
- In an unusual move for a transit boss, MTA Chair Janno Lieber traveled to the Somos political conference in Puerto Rico to essentially beg lawmakers to provide more funding for the transit agency since farebox revenue isn't going to cut it.
- A baseball glove worn by Babe Ruth during his Yankees glory days sold for $1.5 million at an auction on Saturday.
- "Happy to hear you made the cut — the Rapture, if you will.": Curbed sent a reporter to eavesdrop on conversations outside the Twitter office in Manhattan.
- Police in the Bahamas say they're investigating whether FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried committed financial crimes.
- Meanwhile, writer Michael Lewis has apparently been "embedded" with Bankman-Fried and his gang of polyamorous FTX coworkers for the past six months, and Lewis' agent is now urging him to hurry up and write the book.
- The Clash guitarist and co-founder Keith Levene has died at the age of 65.
- Butter is having a moment.
