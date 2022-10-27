Good Thursday morning in New York City, the nation's number 2 city for rats (Chicago is first). Here's what's happening:
- The National Guard is being deployed to help overwhelmed New York City homeless shelters that are currently housing asylum seekers.
- Meanwhile, the "tent city" on Randall's Island, which opened a week ago with 500 beds to temporarily house migrants, has fewer than 50 people staying in it.
- Sea level rise due to climate change is likely to erase 100 feet of Coney Island's shoreline, but that hasn't stopped developers from adding nearly 2,000 apartments to the area in the decade since Sandy hit.
- The Cross Bay Bridge, which runs from Broad Channel to the Rockaway Peninsula, is the first of the seven MTA-run bridges to open a bike lane.
- The International Energy Agency is projecting that Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the energy crisis that has ensued will ultimately speed up the world's transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.
- Barilla is facing a class-action lawsuit led by two Californians who say they were duped into buying the brand's pasta because they thought it was made in Italy when, in fact, it's made either in Iowa or New York.
- "We encourage all women to schedule a mammogram and we got a Devils goal": The announcers nailed this promo-read-to-play-call transition at Tuesday's New Jersey Devils game.
- Taylor Swift is cutting the part of her "Anti-Hero" music video where she looks at a scale and it says "FAT" because critics said it was fatphobic.
