Good Friday morning in New York City, where the drought level is, unfortunately, "severe." Here's what else is happening:
- While the newly drawn 10th Congressional District is technically the city's most diverse, about 80% of its residents who've voted in past primaries live on majority-white blocks, suggesting that white people could have a drastically outsized influence on this month's Democratic primary.
- An SUV driver who'd been pulled over in Queens yesterday for driving with a suspended license was seen on a surveillance camera driving off and running over a woman pushing her two-year-old in a stroller. (Both were okay; the suspect is now at large.)
- A $149 Italian LED table lamp has replaced candles to become the It Lighting for restaurants in SoHo and beyond.
- Hell Gate climbed to the top of the South Williamsburg building with an illegal pool on it to see what the deal is, and the deal appears to be confusing and sad.
- New Jersey's senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Oz has turned into a relentless game of Fetterman mocking Oz for being from New Jersey.
- This week in the East Hampton Star police blotter: An Amagansett man called the cops to report a police cone in the middle of his street. The police then came and removed it.
- Keenan Thompson got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
- The winning images from the 2022 Nature TTL Photographer of the Year are sick. (The top prize went to a picture of a wild cat hunting a flamingo.)
- CBS is airing a professional pickleball tournament, complete with a celebrity side-tournament, on national TV tomorrow.
- And finally, sometimes you gotta move a stick from one place to another:
Branch management team.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/YDxh3pQu7o— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 11, 2022