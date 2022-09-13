Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where Brooklyn and Queens would also like some Summer Streets shutdowns. Here's what else is happening:
- Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin believes he has a shot at winning the gubernatorial election if he wins 30% of New York City's vote, which is why he's aggressively aligning himself with Mayor Eric Adams (against Adams' wishes) on fighting crime.
- A Bronx Assemblymember has introduced the Standing is Tiring (SIT) Act, which would give workers in certain professions more time to sit down. (Yes, George Costanza proposed a similar law.)
- After a boom in pandemic guinea pig purchases — and the subsequent flood of guinea pigs into city rescue shelters — the City Council is considering a ban on pet guinea pig sales.
- Mark David Chapman, the now-67-year-old man who fatally shot John Lennon outside the singer's Upper West Side building in 1980, has been denied parole for the 12th time.
- Rent the Runway is cutting its corporate workforce by 24% because people are no longer renting work clothes.
- "I mean, I get it. The Queen was a nice lady, I guess": Howard Stern is done with all the Queen Elizabeth stuff.
- Speaking of Queen haters: Saudi police have arrested a Yemeni man who made a pilgrimage to Mecca "for the soul of" Her Late Royal Majesty.
- Congrats to Amanda Seyfried, a.k.a. the people's champ, for her Emmy win last night.
- Jean-Luc Godard, the famed French New Wave director, has died at the age of 91.
- Don't be afraid to go to the same bar over and over when you're on vacation.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, this is productivity:
Cat working from home.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/TpmArXpHa6— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 7, 2022