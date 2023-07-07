Happy Friday in New York City where some people are so over outdoor dining.
A lawsuit filed against the city by Open Streets opponents argue the pandemic-era rule that allowed restaurants to take their parking spots for outdoor seating is no longer legal. They also claim street eating has worsened three things that perfectly describe NYC: rats, congestion and noise.
Here's what else is happening:
- Britney Spears filed a police report claiming she was slapped by basketball star Victor Wenbanyama’s bodyguard in Las Vegas while attempting to speak to him.
- Under a new law in NYC, companies will have to prove the AI software they use as part of their hiring process is not sexist or racist.
- NYC is struggling to preserve its diminishing manufacturing sector even though recent policies have been implemented to help protect it. With high real estate costs, no space and industry competition, many factories are just not staying in the city.
- Drones are being used to monitor Long Island shores amid a slew of shark attacks in the past few days and an overall increase in the number of shark encounters over the past few years.
- REI, an outdoor gear and equipment retailer, is known for their progressive values, but that same belief system that closes their stores on Black Friday and encourages people to go outside instead doesn’t seem to extend to employee unionization efforts.
- NYPD policies dictate that car chases should be a last resort yet there has been a 600% increase in vehicle pursuits this year, The City reported, an increase attributed to an enforcement push.
- A volunteer firefighter unit in Monsey, New York, which is home to a large Orthodox Jewish community, created a workaround for a rule that prohibits firefighters to go inside of a burning building if they have a beard, which was stunting recruitment efforts.
- And finally, stay cool everyone: