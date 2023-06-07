Good Friday Morning New York City where your iPhone won’t autocorrect to ‘ducking’ anymore. Here’s what else is happening:
- The NYPD is trying to crackdown on illegal marijuana stores, but that’s not stopping more than a thousand dispensaries from operating.
- Nearly 400 people were mistakenly told they had cancer after a glitch with a test company's system.
- The city’s oldest standing, no-car bridge, just celebrated its 175th birthday.
- New York prisons are no longer allowing incarcerated people to publish their creative work on the outside.
- Lincoln Center will try to be more inviting by redesigning their less appealing Amsterdam Avenue entrance.
- The U.S. apparently has alien vehicles in their possession and a former intelligence official wants the evidence released to the public.
- Sibling relationships are pretty special, especially as we age.
- The Barbie movie used such an obscene amount of pink paint, they ran their supplier dry.
- And finally, strawberry season has commenced: