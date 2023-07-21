Happy Friday morning in New York City where a flock of monk parakeets are really loving Green-Wood Cemetery.
It's not clear how the birds got there (it's likely they escaped from the pet trade) or why they've stayed for so long, so researchers are trying to figure that out. One thing is for sure, though: those little birds make a loud ruckus.
Here's what else is happening:
- A 20-foot-tall, 825-pound statue of soccer star Alex Morgan, the United States Women’s National Team forward, arrived in NYC as part of a nationwide tour. The monument features Morgan giving her best Statue of Liberty impression. It’ll be on view at Fox Square in Midtown until July 26.
- While we’re on the topic of World Cups: New Jersey is rushing to build a robust transit system to get people to and from MetLife Stadium in time to host the FIFA World Cup in 2026.
- The first ever MTA Rider’s Choice Awards has been narrowed down to the final three contestants all competing for the title of best subway performer, and you can have a say in who wins.
- You may not have what it takes to be a star subway performer, but maybe you could show off some skills at a local sand castle competition.
- It’s already a tough media market, but now we have to compete with Mayor Eric Adams for listeners?! Adams announced his new Sunday radio show on WBLS 107.5 FM called “Hear from the Mayor,” with the first edition airing this weekend.
- The MTA debuted a new elevator at the Dyckman Street 1 train station which now makes it ADA accessible. Two other fully accessible stations were also completed in the past week: Court Square station in Queens and 8th Avenue in Manhattan.
- A cat named Muffins was reunited with her family in Texas after escaping her owner in LaGuardia Airport on July 8. A local rescue organization helped lure Muffins out of a conveyor belt area where she was hiding.
- And finally, happy Sweet 16 Pepe: