It's a rainy Thursday morning in New York City and I'm readying my vocals for a new Britney Spears Broadway show.
The jukebox musical, which debuts tonight, is at the mercy of Spears' dedicated fan base who have the power to make or break the performance's success. After all, it was the "Britney Army" that helped the pop star break free from a conservatorship, which now means that Spears herself will profit from the show. She has yet to share her opinion about it though.`
Here's what else is happening:
- With congestion pricing on the horizon, taxi and rideshare drivers are questioning their financial fate. The MTA is still unsure about how for-hire vehicles will be charged for the added tolls, but a once-per-day cost or a bill to Uber and Lyft are some of the options on the table.
- Another day, another top ranking on some list. This time the Empire State Building came in at number one for the United States' top attractions, according to TripAdvisor, and Central Park was right behind at number 2.
- The names of George Santos’ two guarantors will finally be revealed today.
- You can thank the Ninja Turtles for giving you the option to have a Pizza Hut pizza delivered to you in subway stations this summer.
- Not everyone is a fan of NYC’s Open Streets summer program which turns select streets into carless, public space on Sundays through October. Residents of one Brooklyn neighborhood say the weekly festival is a nuisance.
- A Price is Right contestant who was so excited about winning a trip to Hawaii dislocated his shoulder while celebrating.
- Cycling tickets may not be as abundant as parking tickets in NYC, but they do happen, and when they do, it leaves some riders questioning the whole system.
- And finally, a horse is saved from a pool: