Good Friday morning in New York City, where recently-single people took all the one-bedroom apartments and now there are none left. Here's what else is happening:

  • A Mercedes SUV driver was arrested in the Bronx yesterday for allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian.
  • Blade has upped its price for a chopper to East Hampton to $1,025 per person because of upcoming rules limiting the amount of air travel to the East Hampton Airport.
  • New Yorkers are allegedly not flocking to New Jersey to buy legal weed because it's a pain to get over there, according to some people in line last week.
  • Andrew Alturo Fahie, the head of state for the British Virgin Islands, was arrested in Miami yesterday on drug smuggling charges.
  • Netflix fired a bunch of writers it had recently hired to work on a promotional fan website.
  • Tech companies are now holding employee off-site "retreats" in the metaverse.
  • The U.S. military gave a new cake to a 90-year-old Italian woman who had her 13th birthday cake stolen from her windowsill by U.S. troops during World War II.
  • Alan Cumming is personally offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who finds the chimp he starred with in Buddy (1997), who escaped a few months ago from a shuttered Missouri foundation.
  • Pierce Brosnan is Irish?
