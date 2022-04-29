Good Friday morning in New York City, where recently-single people took all the one-bedroom apartments and now there are none left. Here's what else is happening:
- A Mercedes SUV driver was arrested in the Bronx yesterday for allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian.
- Blade has upped its price for a chopper to East Hampton to $1,025 per person because of upcoming rules limiting the amount of air travel to the East Hampton Airport.
- New Yorkers are allegedly not flocking to New Jersey to buy legal weed because it's a pain to get over there, according to some people in line last week.
- Andrew Alturo Fahie, the head of state for the British Virgin Islands, was arrested in Miami yesterday on drug smuggling charges.
- Netflix fired a bunch of writers it had recently hired to work on a promotional fan website.
- Tech companies are now holding employee off-site "retreats" in the metaverse.
- The U.S. military gave a new cake to a 90-year-old Italian woman who had her 13th birthday cake stolen from her windowsill by U.S. troops during World War II.
- Alan Cumming is personally offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who finds the chimp he starred with in Buddy (1997), who escaped a few months ago from a shuttered Missouri foundation.
- Pierce Brosnan is Irish?
