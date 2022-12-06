Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where the unsanctioned Brooklyn Bridge port-a-potties are still standing. Here's what else is happening:
- New York City restaurant and delivery workers aren't getting tipped enough.
- The Bronx has great parks.
- Now 50 years after a New Jersey teenager went missing, and 34 years after her skeleton was found during a community cleanup event, investigators have finally, officially identified the remains as those of Nancy Carol Fitzgerald, who disappeared at the age of 16.
- Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti, who's already serving a five-year prison sentence for stealing from his former client Stormy Daniels, has been concurrently sentenced to 14 years in prison for two other instances of defrauding clients.
- France got approval from the European Commission to go ahead with a ban on air travel along several corridors where the trip could be made via train in two-and-a-half hours or less.
- Actor Kirstie Alley, of Cheers and Look Who's Talking fame, has died at the age of 71.
- Good Morning America's T.J. Holmes, who's been suspended after having an affair with his co-star, allegedly also cheated on his wife with a couple other ABC staff members.
- The move for 2023 is to accept your insignificance and embrace vastness.
