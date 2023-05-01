Good Monday morning in New York City, where getting to JFK (by car) is about to be even messier. Here's what else is happening:
- A year after the mass shooting on a rush hour subway in Sunset Park, the victims — many of whom are immigrants or children of immigrants — are still very much in the process of recovering, both psychologically and physically.
- Attorney General Letitia James' statewide one-day gun buyback program on Saturday brought in 3,067 firearms, including a record 751 guns in Syracuse alone.
- Mayor Eric Adams has so far presided over three weddings at Gracie Mansion, including ceremonies for a lobbyist, a City Hall staffer and an influencer.
- Chess master and former Success Academy chess director Jerald Times is suing the charter school network for $64 million, saying SA fired him for speaking out against discrimination toward Black teachers.
- Schedules obtained by the Wall Street Journal show that current CIA Director William Burns met with Jeffrey Epstein at least twice back in 2014, when Burns was the Deputy U.S. Secretary of State and Epstein was a convicted sex offender.
- Suburban neighborhoods are at war over whether and how people should care for their lawns, some opting for the environmentally conscious method of letting it go dry or grow wild (good for pollinator insects) and others fighting for constant fertilization and mowing in the name of sustaining property values.
- A new study out of the University of Vienna showed that when mice ingest water with traces of plastic you'd find in common food packaging, the plastic ends up in their brains.
- The fellas are getting perms.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, all are welcome: