Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where we're keeping cozy in our Upstate NYC hoodies. Here's what's happening:
- PIX 11 profiled a longtime Crown Heights tenant whose apartment has been plagued with unbearable mold since 2006 and still hasn't been fixed, an issue state Sen. Zellnor Myrie said is clearly an example of a landlord trying to force a rent-stabilized tenant out of the unit so they can raise the rent to market-rate levels.
- Rafael Viñoly, an architect who designed two courthouses in the Bronx, the interior for Jazz at Lincoln Center and most famously the luxury condo tower 432 Park Avenue, has died at the age of 78.
- The New York Blood Center has declared a "blood emergency," saying its supply of type O Negative could run out in one to two days, while other types are down to two- or three-day supply levels.
- Officials said14 dead cats were found in a patch of trees and brush in Howard Beach, Queens, over the weekend. They don't know yet how the cats, which were in varying states of decomposition, wound up there.
- More and more cities are getting rid of mandatory parking-spot minimums for new commercial and residential construction, a shift that elates both street safety/walkability advocates and real estate developers.
- Today in the war on appetites, Weight Watchers is buying the telehealth company Sequence, which has the ability to prescribe Ozempic and Wegovy, the diabetes drugs being used for weight loss.
- Quarter-zip sweaters are having a moment among rich guys trying to look casual (and George Santos).
- "They looked like … they weren’t inappropriate, but she was in this wrap dress that was very short, and they just looked like this hot couple. There was no shame in their game": Fired Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes attended their first event (a funeral in L.A.) as a couple.
- And finally, she rules the animal kingdom: