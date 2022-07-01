Good Friday morning in New York City, where it's about to get really hot. Here's what else is happening:
- More details have emerged in the fatal shooting a 20-year-old mother pushing a stroller on the Upper East Side, which police said is a case of domestic violence.
- "What we are seeing is something quite different from mayoralties of recent memory — a politics that is mostly public performance with a mayor who makes news more for what he says and how he appears than for what his administration is actually doing": Here's New York magazine's review of Mayor Eric Adams' first six months in office.
- New Jersey Senate President Nicholas Scutari has introduced a bill to legalize hallucinogenic mushrooms for adults 21 and over.
- Two men caught on fire and suffered pretty serious burns at the Goop store in Sag Harbor after someone poured rubbing alcohol on top of a candle.
- Wegmans has been ordered to pay a $400,000 fine to New York State after a data breach exposed customers' personal information.
- If you have small children or dogs, watch out: Scientists have identified the eggs of tiny infectious worms lurking in our parks.
- Authorities at a Bangkok airport caught a couple trying to smuggle 35 turtles, 50 lizards, two white porcupines, two armadillos and 20 snakes, all inside two suitcases.
- The Tour de France begins today ... in Copenhagen.
- Show some love for Drag Kings.
- Beanie Feldstein, who got pretty bad reviews for her leading performance in Funny Girl on Broadway, is being replaced in September by Lea Michele.
- And finally, sometimes the sleepies hit ya:
This is Benny. He fell asleep during his guide dog initiation photoshoot. 12/10 we still think he has what it takes pic.twitter.com/s5Juhz7SP2— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) June 29, 2022