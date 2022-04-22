Good Friday morning in New York City, where it's tree-planting season. Here's what else is happening:
- More than 1 in every 200 kids in New York City has now lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19, which is about twice the national rate.
- Hawk Newsome, the head of the New York chapter of Black Lives Matter, criticized Mayor Eric Adams' plan to ramp up broken windows-style policing, calling Adams a "white man in blackface, and a very conservative-minded white man at that."
- Nearly 100 New York City public school teachers have been suspended for allegedly submitting fake vaccine cards.
- House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had denied a New York Times report saying that he wanted to call President Trump on January 6th to ask him to resign, but now there's audio of him saying it.
- It took an obscene amount of research to make The Northman, Robbert Eggers' new movie that aspires to be the most accurate film about Vikings ever made.
- New studies show that sex gets better between the ages of 60 and 80.
- Production on a new movie being directed by Aziz Ansari has halted because of a misconduct complaint against Bill Murray, one of the film's stars.
- R.L. Stine got himself a pair of the Goosebumps X Kawhi Leonard New Balances.
- Fellas, it might be time to install a urinal in your house.
- And finally, guy at :22, I feel you:
Police dog escapes handler, enters the pitch and goes for it.. pic.twitter.com/Q0mCedqFTd— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) April 22, 2022