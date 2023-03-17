Good Friday morning in New York City, where the Mets are gonna need a new closer. Here's what else is happening:
- MSG owner James Dolan hired a private eye to investigate a part-time state inspector because he's being investigated by the State Liquor Authority, The New York Times reports.
- Tenants in a rat-infested Harlem apartment building are threatening a rent strike.
- The King's College, the small Manhattan Christian university that recently received eviction notices for its dorms, is now telling its roughly 300 students to start applying to transfer because the school might fold altogether.
- The Taxi and Limousine Commission's latest release of 600 electric for-hire vehicle licenses got snatched up in a matter of minutes this week, but some drivers who've tried using EVs have already turned them back in because there's nowhere to charge them.
- A truck carrying live chickens caught fire on the Staten Island Expressway this morning, and the few surviving chickens were seen running away from the crash.
- Just in time for Easter, the Archdiocese of Newark is lifting its COVID restriction on shared chalices for Communion.
- "After further conversation, Ticketmaster have agreed with us that many of the fees being charged are unduly high": The Cure frontman Robert Smith, who deliberately set ticket prices as low as $20 for the band's upcoming tour, has successfully persuaded Ticketmaster to ease a little off the service fee gouging.
- More and more, young adults are living with their parents to save up for Hermes purses. (Though having a used beat-to-hell one is apparently cooler.)
- Another way to blow some cash: Hire a $450-an-hour third-party "fixer" to make your Disney World vacation more efficient.
