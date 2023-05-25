Good Thursday morning in New York City, where pickleball squashed squash. Here's what else is happening:
- "Being sprayed with poop was not in the job description": Workers at LaGuardia airport who clean out Spirit Airlines planes say they've been forced to use faulty equipment that left one colleague "drenched" with human waste.
- Around 45,000 kids won't be able to attend Summer Rising, New York City’s free, popular summer education program.
- They're finally kickflipping again down at the Brooklyn Banks.
- Nicholas Gray, founder of the papaya juice-and-hot dogs temple Gray's Papaya, has died at the age of 86.
- The MTA is warning that it'll have to reduce peak service on Metro-North's New Haven line, the commuter rail's busiest route, if Connecticut slashes funding for the transit agency.
- New York City is the third-worst city in the country for mosquitoes, according to Orkin's tally of how many mosquito-control services had to performed here over the past 12 months.
- Seasonal allergies are scuttling the return-to-office crusade.
- "Ron DeSantis could have just gone down a golden escalator instead of crashing and burning on Twitter Spaces" is one take.
- If you close your eyes and turn off your air-conditioner, being in your apartment is basically an Italian vacation.
